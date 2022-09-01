News / Metro

Wind force strengthens in Shanghai as typhoon moves in

This year's 11th typhoon, Hinnamnor, will bring more showers, lightning and winds to Shanghai from Friday to next Tuesday.
Shanghai Meteorological Bureau / Ti Gong

Typhoon Hinnamnor's path from Thursday to next Tuesday

Wind force strengthened in Shanghai on Thursday as this year's 11th typhoon, Hinnamnor, moved closer to China's eastern sea.

Hinnamnor's eye was 475 kilometers southeast of Taiwan's Taitung City at 6pm on Thursday with maximum wind force around its center of up to 216 kilometers per hour, according to the National Meteorological Center.

It will bring more showers, lightning and winds to the city from Friday to next Tuesday.

The wind force is also forecast to increase from tomorrow until Hinnamnor moves further north after Tuesday.

Temperatures will be comfortable during the typhoon passing phase, ranging between 23 degrees and 29 degrees Celsius.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
