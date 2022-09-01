News / Metro

Calls to mental health hotline surge amid pandemic resurgence

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:15 UTC+8, 2022-09-01       0
Shanghai's 24-hour mental health hotline 962525 received a total of 50,000 calls in the past year, with the number surging two to three times during the recent COVID-19 resurgence.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:15 UTC+8, 2022-09-01       0

Shanghai's 24-hour hotline, 962525, which offers psychological consultation and mental crisis intervention, received a total of 50,000 calls during the past year.

The number of calls during the recent resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic surged by two to three times, with a daily record surpassing 500 calls.

The mental health hotline has become one of the major channels for local residents to relieve their pressure and seek professional support, according to officials from the Shanghai Mental Health Center, which runs the hotline.

The line also plays an important role in protecting and enhancing minors' mental health and works like a bridge between minors and professionals, as one-fourth of the calls are related to minors.

So far, the hotline has recruited more than 400 medical professionals and teachers and volunteers with physical consultancy certificate to answer the calls day and night.

Expatriates can also call the hotline for help, officials from the center said.

Calls to mental health hotline surge amid pandemic resurgence
Ti Gong

Pianist Kong Xiangdong (second from left), Dr Xie Bin from the Shanghai Mental Health Center (third from left), Dr Wu Jiong from the Shanghai Cancer Center (third from right) and actor Hu Ge (second from right) are chosen as the city's health promotion ambassadors on Thursday.

The Shanghai Health Commission said that the city has established an emergency psychological aid and crisis intervention system through the 962525 hotline along with professional medical facilities and a community-based follow-up visit and patient management network for mental disease prevention and control.

In addition, public education is also important to arouse people's awareness in physical and psychological health.

In this regard, Shanghai Hospital Development Center organized 36 leading hospitals to launch a weeklong health education campaign through livestreaming, short videos, cloud hospital visits and lectures to promote health knowledge.

During the opening ceremony of the campaign on Thursday, mental health and cancer prevention and control were chosen as two major topics for public education. Medical experts in the two fields, as well as actor Hu Ge and pianist Kong Xiangdong were selected as health promotion ambassadors.

A topic will be chosen for each day of the weeklong event, with leading experts participating via livestreaming. Locals will also be invited to visit operation rooms and hospitals to have a better understanding about health service.

In addition, hospital officials and medical experts will have close contact with the public and patients to learn about their requests and demands.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     