COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 new local patient, 13 imported infections

The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed case, seven imported confirmed cases and six imported asymptomatic infections for Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The patient is a close contact of a previous infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Japanese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 28 from Japan.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 28 from the United States.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 29 from the United Kingdom via Finland.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 30 from the US.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 30 from Spain.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 30 from Argentine via Germany.

The seventh patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on August 31 from the US via Denmark.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 156 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 28 from Australia via New Zealand.



The second case, an American, and the third case, a Chinese, arrived at the local airport on August 30 from the US on the same flight.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 30 from the Netherlands.

The fifth and sixth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 31 from Canada.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 127 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, three confirmed patients and five asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September, of all the 164 local confirmed cases, 183 have been discharged upon recovery and five are still hospitalized. A total of 715 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,150 imported cases, 5,081 have been discharged upon recovery and 69 are still hospitalized.