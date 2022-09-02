News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 new local patient, 13 imported infections

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:53 UTC+8, 2022-09-02       0
The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed case, seven imported confirmed cases and six imported asymptomatic infections for Thursday.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:53 UTC+8, 2022-09-02       0

The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed case, seven imported confirmed cases and six imported asymptomatic infections for Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The patient is a close contact of a previous infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 new local patient, 13 imported infections
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Japanese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 28 from Japan.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 28 from the United States.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 29 from the United Kingdom via Finland.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 30 from the US.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 30 from Spain.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 30 from Argentine via Germany.

The seventh patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on August 31 from the US via Denmark.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 156 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 28 from Australia via New Zealand.

The second case, an American, and the third case, a Chinese, arrived at the local airport on August 30 from the US on the same flight.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 30 from the Netherlands.

The fifth and sixth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 31 from Canada.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 127 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, three confirmed patients and five asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September, of all the 164 local confirmed cases, 183 have been discharged upon recovery and five are still hospitalized. A total of 715 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,150 imported cases, 5,081 have been discharged upon recovery and 69 are still hospitalized.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 new local patient, 13 imported infections
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     