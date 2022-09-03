News / Metro

Precautions being made as typhoon approaches

  10:13 UTC+8, 2022-09-04
Shanghai will switch off all landscape lights on Sunday night as this year's 11th typhoon, Hinnamnor, approaches the China eastern sea.
Precautions being made as typhoon approaches
Ti Gong

Workers secure trees at Wusong Paotaiwan National Wetland Park in Baoshan District.

Ti Gong
Ti Gong

A worker clears a drainage outlet at Xujiahui Park.

Shanghai will switch off all landscape lights on Sunday night as this year's 11th typhoon, Hinnamnor, approaches the China eastern sea, the city's greenery and public sanitation authorities announced on Saturday night.

The Haiwan National Forest Park in Fengxian District will also close from Sunday.

Parks across the city have had drainage outlets cleared and tree branches trimmed as precautions against the typhoon, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau sounded a blue typhoon alert, the lowest level in the four-color weather warning system, at 6pm on Saturday.

More showers with lightning along with force-increasing wind are predicted to lash the city on Sunday and Monday, it warned.

The city was hit by showers and winds on Saturday, with the mercury ranging between 24 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
