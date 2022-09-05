COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections, 13 imported patients

The city reported no locally transmitted infections, five imported confirmed cases and eight imported asymptomatic infections for Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 30 from the United States.



The second patient, a Chinese departing from Germany, the third patient, a Chinese departing from the United Kingdom, and the fourth patient, a German departing from Germany, arrived at the local airport on September 1 from Germany.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 3 from the US.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 89 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 1 from Germany.



The second and third cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 1 from Singapore.

The fourth case is an Australian who arrived at the local airport on September 1 from Australia via New Zealand.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 1 from the US.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 2 from the Hong Kong SAR.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 2 from the US via the Hong Kong SAR.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 3 from the Hong Kong SAR.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 249 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 11 confirmed patients and 15 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 4, of all the 166 local confirmed cases, 185 have been discharged upon recovery and five are still hospitalized. A total of 717 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,176 imported cases, 5,105 have been discharged upon recovery and 71 are still hospitalized.