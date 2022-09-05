Approaching typhoon wreaks havoc on local airports

More than 700 flights have been cancelled at Shanghai's Pudong and Hongqiao airports as of Monday at noon due to the heavy rainstorms brought by the approaching typhoon Hinnamnor.

The typhoon reached the same latitude as Shanghai's downtown area and was about 300 kilometers away from the city's coastline at around 2pm on Monday, according to the city's meteorological bureau.

Downpours and gales are expected to hit the two airports around 4pm, forcing more flight cancellations at both airports, the airport authority said.

At Pudong airport, which has been more affected by the typhoon than Hongqiao airport, more than 520 inbound and outbound flights have been cancelled and over 40 delayed.

More than 180 domestic flights were cancelled at Hongqiao airport and about a dozen delayed, according to the airport authority.

An aircraft lands at Hongqiao airport amid the downpour brought by the the approaching typhoon Hinnamnor on Monday.



China Southern Airlines has cancelled 34 departing and arriving flights at the two airports on Monday. Additional ticket counters have opened at Hongqiao airport to help passengers change or refund their tickets, the carrier said.

The typhoon has not only influenced the operations at the airports in Shanghai, but also the airports in Ningbo, Wenzhou, Taizhou and Zhoushan in neighboring Zhejiang. The flight routes from Shanghai to Japan, South Korea and North America have also been severely affected, the China Eastern said.

China Eastern has secured about 140 aircraft on tarmacs at the two airports in preparation for the approaching typhoon.

The Shanghai-based carrier has finished securing 102 passenger aircraft at Pudong airport and 37 aircraft at Hongqiao airport by Monday morning. Eleven A320 aircraft at the neighboring Hangzhou airport has also been secured to the tarmac with cables.

China Eastern has also transferred nine China's domestically developed ARJ21 jetliners of its subsidiary OTT Airlines to other domestic airports.

Nineteen flights have taken off and five have landed at Pudong airport as of 1pm Monday with an average delay of one hour.

Hongqiao airport has been less affected with about 100 takeoffs and 50 landings by 1pm Monday.