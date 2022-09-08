'Dawn in Shanghai' vies for prestigious China Art Festival award

Set around the time of Shanghai's liberation in 1949, the revised version of the renowned acrobatic play includes avant-garde multimedia art.

Original acrobatic play "Dawn in Shanghai," a joint effort between Shanghai Acrobatic Troupe and Shanghai Circus School, is vying for the coveted Wenhua Award at the ongoing 13th China Art Festival.

Following a weeklong rehearsal in Taicang, Jiangsu Province, the play will be staged in Baoding, Hebei Province, and broadcast online on the Art China WeChat account on the night of September 12.

The play, an ode to youth and heroism, is a touching story about soldiers and underground members of the Communist Party of China who fought for Shanghai's liberation in 1949.

Created in 2019, its script, music and choreography have been revised several times. The latest version is a blend of acrobatics and avant-garde multimedia art to highlight the faith, bravery and solidarity of soldiers who protected the city and local people at the time.

The crew said the story in the new version is more condensed, and the exquisite choreography and scenes present the charm of acrobatics from diverse perspectives.