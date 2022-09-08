News / Metro

'Dawn in Shanghai' vies for prestigious China Art Festival award

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  12:10 UTC+8, 2022-09-08       0
Set around the time of Shanghai's liberation in 1949, the revised version of the renowned acrobatic play includes avant-garde multimedia art.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  12:10 UTC+8, 2022-09-08       0
'Dawn in Shanghai' vies for prestigious China Art Festival award

A scene from the Shanghai-produced acrobatic play "Dawn in Shanghai"

Original acrobatic play "Dawn in Shanghai," a joint effort between Shanghai Acrobatic Troupe and Shanghai Circus School, is vying for the coveted Wenhua Award at the ongoing 13th China Art Festival.

Following a weeklong rehearsal in Taicang, Jiangsu Province, the play will be staged in Baoding, Hebei Province, and broadcast online on the Art China WeChat account on the night of September 12.

The play, an ode to youth and heroism, is a touching story about soldiers and underground members of the Communist Party of China who fought for Shanghai's liberation in 1949.

Created in 2019, its script, music and choreography have been revised several times. The latest version is a blend of acrobatics and avant-garde multimedia art to highlight the faith, bravery and solidarity of soldiers who protected the city and local people at the time.

The crew said the story in the new version is more condensed, and the exquisite choreography and scenes present the charm of acrobatics from diverse perspectives.

'Dawn in Shanghai' vies for prestigious China Art Festival award

"Dawn in Shanghai" in rehearsal recently in Taicang, Jiangsu Province, in advance of the 13th China Art Festival.

'Dawn in Shanghai' vies for prestigious China Art Festival award
'Dawn in Shanghai' vies for prestigious China Art Festival award
'Dawn in Shanghai' vies for prestigious China Art Festival award
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     