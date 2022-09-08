Air defense sirens to sound out across city on September 17

Intended to raise awareness of annual National Defense Education Day, they will be heard in all areas, except for the two international airports.

Air defense sirens will be sounded out across the city on September 17, the Shanghai Civil Defense Office said on Thursday.

Residents in Shanghai, except in the areas of Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, will hear the alarms in three-minute intervals from 11:35am to 11:58am.

The related drills will be carried out by districts, subdistricts, towns and schools on September 16 and 17.

It is the 15th year in which the alarms will be sounded to raise public awareness of National Defense Education Day, the third Saturday of September every year, the office said.