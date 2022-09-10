News / Metro

Plenty to do in city for Mid-Autumn Festival

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:47 UTC+8, 2022-09-10       0
Tourist and cultural attractions in Shanghai have prepared online and offline activities to enrich the Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations of residents.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:47 UTC+8, 2022-09-10       0
Plenty to do in city for Mid-Autumn Festival
Ti Gong

A child explores the Shanghai Auto Museum.

Plenty to do in city for Mid-Autumn Festival
Ti Gong

Children are keen to play in the newly opened interactive area at the Shanghai Auto Museum.

Tourist and cultural attractions in Shanghai have prepared online and offline activities to enrich the Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations of residents.

Shanghai Auto Museum in Jiading District went through an upgrade just before the festival with the introduction of an auto-themed interactive venue designed for families with children – the Magic Motown.

Through a combination of science popularization and exhibitions, it will take children on a thrilling journey of autos.

Covering 1,200 square meters, the area features 38 immersive auto interactive experience programs catering for children aged between two and 10 years. There are seven interactive scenes such as town, forest and valley with DIY and role play activities.

Plenty to do in city for Mid-Autumn Festival
Ti Gong

A boy builds a Lego cart.

Plenty to do in city for Mid-Autumn Festival
Ti Gong

The newly opened interactive area for children.

Plenty to do in city for Mid-Autumn Festival
Ti Gong

The Xujiahui area decorated for the festival.

There are several routes showing the motive tracts of autos, and children are encouraged to explore auto manufacturing, motor sports, auto culture, and auto structure via fun interactive installations.

The museum has been playing an active role in promoting auto culture and triggering youngsters' interest in China's auto industry after its development as part of a science popularization tourism route unveiled in Shanghai this year.

For the first time, the annual Mid-Autumn Festival garden party at Guilin Park, a Jiangnan-style classic garden built in 1931 known for its more than 1,000 Osmanthus trees in Xuhui District, is staged with a "cloud" version.

Tangyun Rabbit, Xuhui's Mid-Autumn Festival mascot, will take people on a virtual journey of the park. They are invited to guess riddles online as well.

At Pujiang Country Park in Minhang District, a "garden lifestyle festival" is ongoing, with a flower blanket unfolded.

During the festival, a vlog competition, a children's painting competition and DIY activities will be held.

The Guyi Garden in Jiading will host flash mob shows of traditional Chinese classical dancing amid the background of pavilions and terraces.

Plenty to do in city for Mid-Autumn Festival
Ti Gong

A virtual tour of Guilin Park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Minhang
Xuhui
Guilin Park
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     