Plenty to do in city for Mid-Autumn Festival

Tourist and cultural attractions in Shanghai have prepared online and offline activities to enrich the Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations of residents.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Shanghai Auto Museum in Jiading District went through an upgrade just before the festival with the introduction of an auto-themed interactive venue designed for families with children – the Magic Motown.

Through a combination of science popularization and exhibitions, it will take children on a thrilling journey of autos.

Covering 1,200 square meters, the area features 38 immersive auto interactive experience programs catering for children aged between two and 10 years. There are seven interactive scenes such as town, forest and valley with DIY and role play activities.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

There are several routes showing the motive tracts of autos, and children are encouraged to explore auto manufacturing, motor sports, auto culture, and auto structure via fun interactive installations.

The museum has been playing an active role in promoting auto culture and triggering youngsters' interest in China's auto industry after its development as part of a science popularization tourism route unveiled in Shanghai this year.

For the first time, the annual Mid-Autumn Festival garden party at Guilin Park, a Jiangnan-style classic garden built in 1931 known for its more than 1,000 Osmanthus trees in Xuhui District, is staged with a "cloud" version.

Tangyun Rabbit, Xuhui's Mid-Autumn Festival mascot, will take people on a virtual journey of the park. They are invited to guess riddles online as well.

At Pujiang Country Park in Minhang District, a "garden lifestyle festival" is ongoing, with a flower blanket unfolded.

During the festival, a vlog competition, a children's painting competition and DIY activities will be held.

The Guyi Garden in Jiading will host flash mob shows of traditional Chinese classical dancing amid the background of pavilions and terraces.