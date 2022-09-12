New details of Shanghai Disneyland's Zootopia-themed land unveiled

Shanghai Disneyland is bringing Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps' new home in Shanghai steps closer to coming to life, according to updates revealed during this year's D23 Expo.

Once completed, it will be the world's first Zootopia-themed land and the eighth themed land at Shanghai Disneyland.

From building facades inspired by various mammals and their habitats to the famous Zootopia Transit Authority train with doors designed for animals of all sizes, the new rendering and model image shared at the D23 Expo invited guests to explore the forthcoming Zootopia-themed land filled with immersive details.

Seamlessly blending state-of-the-art technologies and Disney's signature storytelling, progress continues on advanced Audio-Animatronics figures of some of the leading characters who will appear in the themed land.

The mammalian city continues to take shape as construction continues to run smoothly.

Following the "topping out of the tallest building" in Zootopia this summer, more "super high-rise buildings" are being built, forming the city's distinctive skyline.

Zootopia residents can't wait to welcome guests of all ages and transport them beyond their imaginations to the extraordinary world of the mammalian metropolis.