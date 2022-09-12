News / Metro

New details of Shanghai Disneyland's Zootopia-themed land unveiled

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:24 UTC+8, 2022-09-12       0
Shanghai Disneyland is bringing Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps' new home in Shanghai steps closer to coming to life, according to updates revealed during this year's D23 Expo.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:24 UTC+8, 2022-09-12       0
SSI ļʱ

Provided by Shanghai Disney Resort.

Zootopia rendering

Provided by Shanghai Disney Resort.

Zootopia Audio-Animatronics figure

Shanghai Disneyland is bringing Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps' new home in Shanghai steps closer to coming to life, according to updates revealed during this year's D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Once completed, it will be the world's first Zootopia-themed land and the eighth themed land at Shanghai Disneyland.

New details of Shanghai Disneyland's Zootopia-themed land unveiled
Ti Gong

The rendering and model image is shown at D23 Expo, offering guests a sneak peek of the heavy focus on details and immersive experience of the new land.

From building facades inspired by various mammals and their habitats to the famous Zootopia Transit Authority train with doors designed for animals of all sizes, the new rendering and model image shared at the D23 Expo invited guests to explore the forthcoming Zootopia-themed land filled with immersive details.

Seamlessly blending state-of-the-art technologies and Disney's signature storytelling, progress continues on advanced Audio-Animatronics figures of some of the leading characters who will appear in the themed land.

New details of Shanghai Disneyland's Zootopia-themed land unveiled
Ti Gong

Clawhauser, the fan-favorite Zootopia Police Department dispatcher and one of Judy's best friends, will greet guests as they embark on an adventure at the new Zootopia-themed land.

New details of Shanghai Disneyland's Zootopia-themed land unveiled
Ti Gong

At Shanghai Disney Resort's Show Production Center, more progress has been made for the Audio-Animatronics figures of Koslov, the polar bear and Yax, who cannot wait for more of their animal friends to join them in this new Zootopia-themed land.

The mammalian city continues to take shape as construction continues to run smoothly.

Following the "topping out of the tallest building" in Zootopia this summer, more "super high-rise buildings" are being built, forming the city's distinctive skyline.

Zootopia residents can't wait to welcome guests of all ages and transport them beyond their imaginations to the extraordinary world of the mammalian metropolis.

New details of Shanghai Disneyland's Zootopia-themed land unveiled
Ti Gong

Zootopia's distinctive skyline is taking shape.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Shanghai Disney
Disney
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     