News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: no local infections, 18 imported cases

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  10:32 UTC+8, 2022-09-13       0
Meanwhile, 10 confirmed patients and two asymptomatic infections were discharged.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  10:32 UTC+8, 2022-09-13       0

The city reported no new local infections, 14 imported confirmed cases and four imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: no local infections, 18 imported cases
Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first two patients are both Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 7 from Australia on the same flight.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 8 from Canada.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 8 from Australia via New Zealand.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 9 from Canada.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 9 from Indonesia via Thailand and China's Hong Kong SAR.

The seventh to ninth patients, all Chinese, and the 10th patient, a Canadian, arrived at the local airport on September 10 from Canada on the same flight.

The 11th patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on September 10 from the United States.

The 12th patient, a Chinese departing from Mexico, and the 13th patient, a Chinese departing from the US, arrived at the local airport on September 10 from the US.

The 14th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 11 from Canada.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 142 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 7 from the United Kingdom via Denmark.

The second case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on September 8 from China's Taiwan.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 8 from New Zealand.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 10 from Sri Lanka.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 10 confirmed patients and two asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 12, of all the 170 local confirmed cases, 189 have been discharged upon recovery and five are still hospitalized. A total of 745 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,248 imported cases, 5,157 have been discharged upon recovery and 91 are still hospitalized.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: no local infections, 18 imported cases
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     