COVID-19 in Shanghai: no local infections, 18 imported cases

Meanwhile, 10 confirmed patients and two asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported no new local infections, 14 imported confirmed cases and four imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first two patients are both Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 7 from Australia on the same flight.



The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 8 from Canada.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 8 from Australia via New Zealand.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 9 from Canada.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 9 from Indonesia via Thailand and China's Hong Kong SAR.

The seventh to ninth patients, all Chinese, and the 10th patient, a Canadian, arrived at the local airport on September 10 from Canada on the same flight.

The 11th patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on September 10 from the United States.

The 12th patient, a Chinese departing from Mexico, and the 13th patient, a Chinese departing from the US, arrived at the local airport on September 10 from the US.

The 14th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 11 from Canada.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 142 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 7 from the United Kingdom via Denmark.



The second case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on September 8 from China's Taiwan.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 8 from New Zealand.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 10 from Sri Lanka.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 10 confirmed patients and two asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 12, of all the 170 local confirmed cases, 189 have been discharged upon recovery and five are still hospitalized. A total of 745 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,248 imported cases, 5,157 have been discharged upon recovery and 91 are still hospitalized.