Suburban parks and tourist attractions closing down for typhoon

  12:47 UTC+8, 2022-09-14
More parks and tourist attractions in Shanghai's suburban districts are closed as precautions against this year's 12th typhoon, Muifa.
Landscape lights across Shanghai will be switched off on Wednesday night and more parks and tourist attractions in Shanghai's suburban districts are closed as precautions against this year's 12th typhoon, Muifa.

Shanghai Haiwan National Forest Park in Fengxian District is closed from Wednesday and will reopen based on weather conditions.

In Jinshan District, Jinshan City Beach, Fengjing scenic area, Jinshanzui Fishing Village and Langxia Ecological Park have already closed.

Bihaijinsha Wharf scenic area, a beach resort in Fengxian, suspended ticket sales on Monday.

Forming on September 8, Muifa is now classified as a severe typhoon and is predicted to make landfall on coastal areas of neighboring Zhejiang Province on Wednesday night.

Heavy rain and gale-force winds will continue to lash Shanghai until Friday when the typhoon moves away.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
