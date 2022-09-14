High school basketball competition marks the return of sports activities

Sports competitions have resumed in Shanghai, with the Jr NBA League@Shanghai games held at weekend under strict pandemic control and preventive measures.

Sports competitions have resumed in Shanghai, with the 2021–22 high school Jr NBA League@Shanghai games among the first to be held last weekend under strict pandemic control and preventive measures.



Jr NBA, as the official youth basketball participation program of the NBA, has helped to discover and cultivate young talented basketball players in around 75 countries in the world.

The Shanghai series will help develop the basketball experience for young players at the grassroots level.

The organizers had a medical team at the venue and put in place an emergency response strategy to protect the competing players.

This year's competition had 12 basketball teams from the city's high schools, including international schools.

In the following weeks, more competitions will be held as the pandemic has been brought under control. The 2nd Shanghai Cup Chess Masters Open will be held from September 18 to 21 in Jiading District and the Shanghai Tower, with players from around the world competing.