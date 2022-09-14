Muifa wreaking havoc on Yangtze Delta rail service

More railway services in the Yangtze River Delta area have been suspended due to typhoon Muifa, the China Railway Shanghai Group announced on Wednesday.

Ti Gong

All passenger trains running between Shanghai and Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, will be suspended beginning at 9pm Wednesday night.

And all trains to Jinshan District will stop running Thursday until weather conditions improve.

As of 3pm on Thursday, the Shanghai-Nanjing section of the Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway, the Shanghai-Nanjing intercity railway and the Shanghai to Nanjing line will also be suspended, according to the railway group.

Passengers can get full refunds for their tickets online with no service charge, or they can go to the refund windows at train stations with their ID cards within 30 days of the departure date indicated on their tickets.

Muifa, this year's 12th typhoon, is making its way toward the city.

Muifa is predicted to make its first landfall late Wednesday in Zhejiang's coastal area and its second landfall between Shanghai's Jinshan and Pinghu in Zhejiang on Thursday.

Muifa's eye was at 217 kilometers southeast of Nanhuizui in the Pudong New Area, Shanghai, at 3pm Wednesday, with wind power around its center up to 173 kilometers per hour.