Muifa passes through with sunny days in forecast

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau lifted the typhoon alert on Thursday morning as Typhoon Muifa moves away.

Muifa, this year's 12th typhoon, first landed in Zhoushan in neighboring Zhejiang Province around 8:30pm on Wednesday and made its second landfall around 12:30am this morning in Shanghai's Fengxian District.

The eye of the typhoon was in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, at 6am this morning, and will continue to move northward, according to the bureau.

Rain and wind in the city will gradually ease on Thursday with temperatures ranging between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Sunny days are expected to return on Friday with highs climbing to around 30 degrees and lows around 24.