News / Metro

Muifa passes through with sunny days in forecast

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  11:25 UTC+8, 2022-09-15       0
The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau lifted the typhoon alert on Thursday morning as Typhoon Muifa moves away.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  11:25 UTC+8, 2022-09-15       0
Muifa passes through with sunny days in forecast
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A woman walks in Lujiazui in the Pudong New Area.

The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau lifted the typhoon alert on Thursday morning as Typhoon Muifa moves away.

Muifa, this year's 12th typhoon, first landed in Zhoushan in neighboring Zhejiang Province around 8:30pm on Wednesday and made its second landfall around 12:30am this morning in Shanghai's Fengxian District.

The eye of the typhoon was in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, at 6am this morning, and will continue to move northward, according to the bureau.

Rain and wind in the city will gradually ease on Thursday with temperatures ranging between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Sunny days are expected to return on Friday with highs climbing to around 30 degrees and lows around 24.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Fengxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     