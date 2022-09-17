News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 local asymptomatic infection, 9 imported cases

Han Jing
  09:28 UTC+8, 2022-09-17       0
The local infection is a close contact of previous case and tested positive during central quarantine.
Han Jing
  09:28 UTC+8, 2022-09-17       0

The city reported no local confirmed cases, one local asymptomatic infection, nine imported confirmed cases and four imported asymptomatic infections for Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

1 local asymptomatic infection

The infection is a close contact of previous case and tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 12 from France.

The second patient, a Chinese, and the third patient, an American, arrived at the local airport on September 13 on the same flight from Germany.

The fourth and fifth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 14 from Canada.

The sixth and seventh patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 14 from Germany.

The eighth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 14 from the US via Denmark.

The ninth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 15 from the US.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 125 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 12 from South Korea.

The second and third cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 14 from Germany.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 14 from the US via Denmark.

All cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 97 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 11 confirmed patients and six asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 16, of all the 171 local confirmed cases, 191 have been discharged upon recovery and four are still hospitalized. A total of 749 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,285 imported cases, 5,188 have been discharged upon recovery and 97 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved.

