City's outstanding national-level science centers

The latest list of the city's national-level science education bases has been unveiled.
The latest list of the city's national-level science education bases has been unveiled.
A total of 24 sites in Shanghai are on the list of the 2021-2025 National Science Education Base. It was made public on Saturday, 2022 National Science Popularization Day.
- Shanghai Academy of Agricultural Sciences
- Shanghai Supercomputer Center
- Polar Research Institute of China
- Shanghai Research Institute for Intelligent Autonomous Systems
- School of Life Sciences of East China Normal University
- Shanghai Science and Technology Museum
- Shanghai TCM Museum
- Shanghai Civil Defense Museum
- Shanghai Natural History Museum
- Shanghai Museum of Anti-drug Scientific Education
- Shanghai Entomological Museum under Chinese Academy of Sciences
- Shanghai Children's Museum
- Shanghai Textile Museum
- China 3D Printing Cultural Museum
- Estuary Science and Ecology Museum of Yangtze River Shanghai
- Shanghai Metro Museum
- Chongming Science and Technology Museum
- World Expo Museum
- Oriental Land
- China Printing Museum
- Shanghai Integrate Circuit Museum
- Shanghai Ocean Aquarium
- Shanghai Botanical Garden
- Shanghai Zoo
