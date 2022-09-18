City's outstanding national-level science centers

The latest list of the city's national-level science education bases has been unveiled.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A total of 24 sites in Shanghai are on the list of the 2021-2025 National Science Education Base. It was made public on Saturday, 2022 National Science Popularization Day.

Imaginechina

Shanghai Academy of Agricultural Sciences

Shanghai Supercomputer Center

Polar Research Institute of China

Shanghai Research Institute for Intelligent Autonomous Systems

School of Life Sciences of East China Normal University

Shanghai Science and Technology Museum

Shanghai TCM Museum

Shanghai Civil Defense Museum

Shanghai Natural History Museum

Shanghai Museum of Anti-drug Scientific Education

Shanghai Entomological Museum under Chinese Academy of Sciences

Shanghai Children's Museum

Shanghai Textile Museum

China 3D Printing Cultural Museum

Estuary Science and Ecology Museum of Yangtze River Shanghai

Shanghai Metro Museum

Chongming Science and Technology Museum

World Expo Museum

Oriental Land

China Printing Museum

Shanghai Integrate Circuit Museum

Shanghai Ocean Aquarium

Shanghai Botanical Garden

Shanghai Zoo





