City's outstanding national-level science centers

  20:39 UTC+8, 2022-09-18
The latest list of the city's national-level science education bases has been unveiled.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Shanghai Natural History Museum.

The latest list of the city's national-level science education bases has been unveiled.

A total of 24 sites in Shanghai are on the list of the 2021-2025 National Science Education Base. It was made public on Saturday, 2022 National Science Popularization Day.

Imaginechina

The World Expo Museum.

Check with Shanghai Daily and plan an "innovative" tour.

  • Shanghai Academy of Agricultural Sciences
  • Shanghai Supercomputer Center
  • Polar Research Institute of China
  • Shanghai Research Institute for Intelligent Autonomous Systems
  • School of Life Sciences of East China Normal University
  • Shanghai Science and Technology Museum
  • Shanghai TCM Museum
  • Shanghai Civil Defense Museum
  • Shanghai Natural History Museum
  • Shanghai Museum of Anti-drug Scientific Education
  • Shanghai Entomological Museum under Chinese Academy of Sciences
  • Shanghai Children's Museum
  • Shanghai Textile Museum
  • China 3D Printing Cultural Museum
  • Estuary Science and Ecology Museum of Yangtze River Shanghai
  • Shanghai Metro Museum
  • Chongming Science and Technology Museum
  • World Expo Museum
  • Oriental Land
  • China Printing Museum
  • Shanghai Integrate Circuit Museum
  • Shanghai Ocean Aquarium
  • Shanghai Botanical Garden
  • Shanghai Zoo



Source: SHINE
﻿
﻿
