Concert showcases symbiosis of science and art

  20:39 UTC+8, 2022-09-18
It's widely believed that art is a creature of emotions, while science is based on rationality. But what if art and science fuse?
Ti Gong

Renowned architect Wei Dunshan (right) performs with the top-notch Peking Opera artist Shang Changrong (left) at the Shanghai Science Hall.

It's widely believed that art is a creature of emotions, while science is based on rationality. But what if art and science fuse? Reputable geologist Wang Pinxian has the answer: A new culture is taking shape.

The 86-year-old academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences noted: "Modern science was born in the Renaissance. Creation is something the two have in common. If kept separate, innovation would fall victim."

Proving his point, more Chinese scientists are embracing art.

In a special concert held on Saturday – the 2022 National Science Popularization Day – renowned female geneticist Zeng Fanyi performed her new song at the Shanghai Science Hall. Notably, it was not her stage debut.

Zeng is more than a scientist. She's also a singer and composer.

She started learning piano and dance when only aged four, and she was minoring in music when majoring in biology at the University of California, San Diego. In 2019, she held a solo concert at the Shanghai Grand Theater.

Zeng Fanyi performs at a solo concert.

To her, music and science weigh the same in her life.

"Those who can absorb and integrate professional knowledge of different fields are talent in dire need in the future," she said.

Renowned architect Wei Dunshan agrees.

"I fell in love with Peking Opera when I was about 10 years old, especially facial make-ups which have unique shapes, lines and personalities," the 89-year-old said, adding that he would blend Peking Opera elements into his design.

As a tribute to the art, he designed a small theater in the Shanghai International Gymnastic Center.

On stage, he performed with the top-notch Peking Opera artist Shang Changrong.

"The spread of art can't make it without science," Shang said, based on his personal experience when he starred in three 3D Peking Opera-themed films from 2008 to 2018. "High technologies help to better promote Chinese traditional culture overseas."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
