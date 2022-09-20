News / Metro

Construction moving forward for Metro lines 23 and 13

  16:33 UTC+8, 2022-09-20
Civil construction of the first phase of Metro Line 23 started this week while the western extension of Line 13 is also making progress.
Civil construction of the first phase of Metro Line 23 kicked off on its planned Jiangchuan Road E. Station in Minhang District on Monday.

The 28.5-kilometer line will have 22 stations in Minhang and Xuhui Districts, linking Minhang Economic and Technological Development Zone, Zizhu Science Park, Xuhui riverside area and Xujiahui business center.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A 35-meter-long diaphragm wall that will be inserted underground.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Construction workers adjusting the position of the diaphragm wall.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An aerial view of the construction site at Metro Line 23's Jiangchuan Road E. Station.

Meanwhile, the roof-sealing of Jidi Road Station on the western extension of Metro Line 13 has been completed, Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co said on Tuesday.

Expected to open by the end of 2025, Line 13's western extension will have five stations in Qingpu, Minhang and Jiading districts.

Construction workers pour cement into the roof of Jidi Road Station of Metro Line 13.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
