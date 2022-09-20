Construction moving forward for Metro lines 23 and 13
Civil construction of the first phase of Metro Line 23 kicked off on its planned Jiangchuan Road E. Station in Minhang District on Monday.
The 28.5-kilometer line will have 22 stations in Minhang and Xuhui Districts, linking Minhang Economic and Technological Development Zone, Zizhu Science Park, Xuhui riverside area and Xujiahui business center.
Meanwhile, the roof-sealing of Jidi Road Station on the western extension of Metro Line 13 has been completed, Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co said on Tuesday.
Expected to open by the end of 2025, Line 13's western extension will have five stations in Qingpu, Minhang and Jiading districts.