News / Metro

Tourism festival kicks off with discounted admission across city's biggest attractions.

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:25 UTC+8, 2022-09-20       0
The Shanghai Tourism Festival celebrates its 33rd year, offering half-price and discounted tickets to some of the city's most renowned tourist attractions.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:25 UTC+8, 2022-09-20       0

Nearly 30 tourist attractions in Shanghai are offering half-price admissions to mark the Shanghai Tourism Festival, the annual tourist extravaganza of the city, which is in its 33rd year.

The Shanghai Disney Resort will offer discounted admission after 3pm through September 23 via its authorized ticketing channels.

Changfeng Ocean World, Bihaijinsha Beach, Madame Tussauds Wax Museum and Gucun Park are offering half-price admission through September 23, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

The Shanghai Wild Animal Park is charging 99 yuan (US$14) through the same date compared with its previous ticket price of 165 yuan per adult.

The observatory on the 88th floor of Jinmao Tower, Shanghai Fangta Garden and Zuibaichi Park are delivering half-price discounts through September 25.

The half-price admission of the Shanghai Auto Museum, Shanghai Film Museum, Jinjiang Amusement Park and Jinshan City Beach will run through the end of this month.

In total, 28 attractions are involved in the discounted ticketing scheme.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Jinmao
Jinshan
Shanghai Tourism Festival
Jinmao Tower
Shanghai Wild Animal Park
Jinshan City Beach
Shanghai Disney
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     