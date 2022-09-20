Tourism festival kicks off with discounted admission across city's biggest attractions.

The Shanghai Tourism Festival celebrates its 33rd year, offering half-price and discounted tickets to some of the city's most renowned tourist attractions.

Nearly 30 tourist attractions in Shanghai are offering half-price admissions to mark the Shanghai Tourism Festival, the annual tourist extravaganza of the city, which is in its 33rd year.

The Shanghai Disney Resort will offer discounted admission after 3pm through September 23 via its authorized ticketing channels.

Changfeng Ocean World, Bihaijinsha Beach, Madame Tussauds Wax Museum and Gucun Park are offering half-price admission through September 23, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

The Shanghai Wild Animal Park is charging 99 yuan (US$14) through the same date compared with its previous ticket price of 165 yuan per adult.

The observatory on the 88th floor of Jinmao Tower, Shanghai Fangta Garden and Zuibaichi Park are delivering half-price discounts through September 25.

The half-price admission of the Shanghai Auto Museum, Shanghai Film Museum, Jinjiang Amusement Park and Jinshan City Beach will run through the end of this month.

In total, 28 attractions are involved in the discounted ticketing scheme.