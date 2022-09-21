News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections, 13 imported cases

  09:34 UTC+8, 2022-09-21
Meanwhile, four confirmed patients and seven asymptomatic infections were discharged.
The city reported no new locally transmitted infections, eight imported confirmed cases and five imported asymptomatic infections for Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 14 from Germany.

The second patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on September 15 from China's Taiwan.

The third and fourth patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 18 from the United Kingdom on the same flight.

The fifth and sixth patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 18 from the United States on the same flight.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 18 from Canada.

The eighth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 19 from Canada.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 158 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 13 from Spain.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 17 from Canada.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 17 from the United States.

The fourth case is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on September 18 from Malaysia.

The fifth case is an American who arrived at the local airport on September 19 from France.

All cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 133 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, four confirmed patients and seven asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 20, of all the 171 local confirmed cases, 193 have been discharged upon recovery and two are still hospitalized. A total of 753 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,325 imported cases, 5,221 have been discharged upon recovery and 104 are still hospitalized.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
