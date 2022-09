Shanghai's marriage registration centers will suspend services between October 2 and 7 for the National Day holiday, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

Registration services will be available on October 1, 8 and 9.

Reservations are recommended for marriage and divorce registration in the city due to the coronavirus pandemic.