News / Metro

Self-driving becomes mainstream in holidays and gives rentals a boost

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:48 UTC+8, 2022-09-23       0
A boom in high-end self-driving tours has emerged from people's concerns about safety and comfort as a result of the impact of COVID-19.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:48 UTC+8, 2022-09-23       0

Will you take a self-driving tour in the upcoming National Day holiday?

Tong Minmin, a Shanghai resident, is planning a trip to Dali, a popular destination in Yunnan Province.

"I originally considered hiring a local driver or joining a small tour group, but finally dropped the idea as it is more convenient to self-drive for safety and comfort, particularly when I travel with my parents who are 70," Tong said.

There has been a surge in vehicle rental bookings during major holidays before and after the pandemic, rising over 40 percent, a white paper jointly released by Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com and German automaker Audi revealed.

A boom in high-end self-driving tours has emerged from people's concerns about safety and comfort as a result of the impact of COVID-19.

The study on travel trend said self-driving has become the mainstream transportation means of Chinese tourists, followed by chartered buses and motorcycles.

The percentage of high-end vehicle rental bookings by air travelers is growing over years, hitting 34 percent in 2021 compared with 28 percent in 2020 and 23 percent a year earlier, according to the white paper.

Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Hangzhou have the largest amount of vehicle rental bookings and, in beach resorts such as Sanya, vehicle rental orders by tourists are growing quickly, the report said.

Upgrades, customized tour experiences, and high-end transportation demands are new trends in the tourism market under the impact of COVID-19, said Wang Wei, vice president of Trip.com Group.

"An increasing number of tourists are pursuing 'enjoyment' and comfort in travel experiences, leading to strong demand for self-driving tours, and particularly in the quality of vehicles," said Wang.

Popular destinations and activities

Niche destinations and tourist attractions featuring exploration of nature and camping are gaining popularity with travelers pursuing high-end experiences in the post-pandemic era, Wang added.

Trip.com and Audi have inked a strategic cooperation agreement to jointly develop customized travel services blending tours, catering, activities, shopping and sightseeing to create more diversified tourism options and enrich the travel experience.

Another online travel operator, Tuniu, said 43 percent of people booking tour products for the upcoming National Day holiday, between October 1 and 7, are self-driving tourists. Short-distance trips are dominating the holiday tourism market, Tuniu said.

Shanghai Disney Resort, Qiandao Lake, Tianmu Lake, Chimelong Paradise and Universal Beijing Resort are the most popular destinations for self-driving tourists, according to Tuniu.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
National Day holiday
Sanya
Shanghai Disney
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     