COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections, 20 imported cases

  09:21 UTC+8, 2022-09-24       0
Meanwhile, 15 confirmed patients and eight asymptomatic infections were discharged.
The city reported no new locally transmitted infections, 15 imported confirmed cases and five imported asymptomatic infections for Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 17 from the United Kingdom.

The second patient, a Chinese, and the third patient, a Malaysian, arrived at the local airport on September 18 from Malaysia on the same flight.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 18 from Canada.

The fifth patient, an Albanian, and the sixth patient, a Hungarian, arrived at the local airport on September 12 on the same flight via Germany.

The seventh and eighth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 20 from the Netherlands on the same flight.

The ninth patient is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on September 21 from Malaysia.

The 10th and 11th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 21 from Australia on the same flight.

The 12th and 13th patients are both Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on September 22 from Taiwan on the same flight.

The 14th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 22 from Germany.

The 15th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 22 from Singapore.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 370 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on September 18 from Malaysia.

The second and third cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 20 on the same flight via France.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 21 from Germany.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 22 from Singapore.

All cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 71 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 15 confirmed patients and eight asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 23, of all the 171 local confirmed cases, 194 have been discharged upon recovery and one is still hospitalized. A total of 754 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,364 imported cases, 5,259 have been discharged upon recovery and 105 are still hospitalized.

