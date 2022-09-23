News / Metro

Time to have a taste of harvest in Shanghai

With the 5th Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival celebrating robust crops, the farmers' market boasts a season of local agricultural products.
Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Green rice paddies in Shanghai's Fengxian District celebrate the 5th Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival.

It's harvest season in Shanghai!

All know the city is home to a lot of trendy restaurants that offer answers for food lovers seeking different tastes. But you can also find the most natural harvest scenery in Shanghai where some local specialty agricultural products grow.

Surrounded by shiny green rice crops, farmers in the city's suburban Fengxian District celebrated the 5th Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival with singing and dancing on Friday.

This year, Fengxian's celebration is the main venue in China.

Featuring piles of giant pumpkins, freshly ripened rice, and various kinds of agricultural products, the celebration ceremony was full of joy and happiness of harvest.

Chen Jiachen / Ti Gong

Local officials announce the opening of celebrations.

Local specialty products were the highlight, with yellow peaches and grapes on display at the farmers' market ceremony.

Yellow peaches in Fengxian are known for being very juicy and sweet. They're made into a variety of food and beverages like cakes, egg tarts, beer and juice, in Fengxian's Qingcun town, the largest base of such peaches.

Muscadine, the specially-bred grape, has a herbal flavor. It is very limited in quantity that makes it "Hermès' of the grape world" with each grape sold at 10 yuan (US$1.5).

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Muscadine, the specially-bred grape in Fengxian, has a herbal flavor. It is very limited in quantity that makes it "Hermès' of the grape world," with each grape sold at 10 yuan (US$1.5).

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

A booth at the celebration to showcase Fengxian yellow peach. It is said to be nutritious with rich antioxidants, dietary fiber, and calcium.

The harvest festival fell on this year's 16th solar term qiufen, or the Autumn Equinox. It's an indication of the harvest season with cool and sunny weather.

Initiated in 2018, the Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival is the first national festival created specifically for the country's farmers.

The festival was written into a law on the promotion of rural vitalization this April.

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Coloful pumpkins at the ceremony, welcome the harvest season.

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Ripened rice crops in the field, waiting to be harvested.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fengxian
﻿
Follow Us

