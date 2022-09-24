'Treasure' routes reveal Pudong's attractions

"Treasure-seeking" journeys in the Pudong New Area are being unfolded as part of the ongoing Shanghai Tourism Festival with dozens of cultural and tourist attractions revealed.

Ti Gong

"Treasure-seeking" journeys in the Pudong New Area are being unfolded as part of the ongoing Shanghai Tourism Festival with dozens of cultural and tourism attractions revealed.

The list of recommendation includes MIFA 1862, the Baoku Culture Center inside the landmark Shanghai Tower, Laogang Ecological and Environmental Protection Base, Haishen Village, Guzhong Garden, Jinhai Culture and Art Center, Xinchang Ancient Town and Zhangjiang AI Pavilion, also known as Future Park.

Developed on the site of the former Shanghai Shipyard, a once industrial icon in the city, MIFA 1862 in the Binjiang Greenery Area near Lujiazui is now a financial center that encompass a museum, a theater and a shopping center.

Built in 1982, the Guzhong Garden of Huinan Town is known for a giant bronze bell dating back to 1571 of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

The Haishen Village of Huinan Town is the right place for a rural weekend getaway in Shanghai's suburbs where people can ride through rice paddy fields.

Ti Gong

To the delight of citizens and tourists, these venues and routes were explored and recommended based on a months-long tourism route solicitation competition with mass involvement from the public.

With four themes – art, rural beauty, science innovation and parent-child tours, the competition received more than 300 volg and photo works from the public.

Five among them – a student, a volunteer, a tour guide, a teacher and a tourism buff – topped out in the competition and were honored on Friday. They also won the title of "Pudong Tourism Experience Officer."

Because of the COVID-19 resurgence, tourists have shown a preference of self-driving tours to nearby places due to safety concerns and flexible options, said Wu Jun, deputy director of the Pudong New Area Publicity Department and Pudong New Area Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau.

This has provided a rare opportunity for Pudong to expand its tourist market. It will further develop new tourist models based on the changes in tourist product demands.

"It is with surprising delight that we found many residents and tourists are very familiar with Pudong's tourist resources, from the landmark buildings of Lujiazui area to liveable towns and science innovation venues in Zhangjiang," Wu said. "The splendor of Pudong is being seen and recorded. The activity aims to make more people get close to Pudong and fall into love with it."

Ti Gong

The routes are listed as below:

Art:

Mercedes-Benz Arena - Wangjiangyi (a rest house by the Huangpu River) - Baoku Culture Center - 1862 Fashion and Art Center

Countryside:





A: Nanhui Peach Blossom Village - Guzhong Garden - Fuquan Temple - Haishen Village

B: Jinhai Wetland Park - Miracle Dynasty Porcelain Art Center - Caolu Modern Agriculture Park - Jinhai Culture and Art Center

Parent-child:

Laogang Ecological and Environmental Protection Base - the former launching site of T-7M rocket - Xinchang Ancient Town