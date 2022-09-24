News / Metro

Fashion festival showcases Shanghai's Haipai culture

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:40 UTC+8, 2022-09-24       0
The annual Shanghai Style Fashion Festival has helped to define and further promote the city's Haipai cultures.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:40 UTC+8, 2022-09-24       0
Fashion festival showcases Shanghai's Haipai culture
Ti Gong

A fashion show was staged at the closing ceremony of the Shanghai Style Fashion Festival on Friday night.

Haipai, or the East-meets-West style of Shanghai, defies specific definition.

It originated from an influential painting genre led by famous Shanghai artist Wu Changshuo (1844-1927) and was later used to identify the local schools of other art sectors, including literature, Peking Opera, jade sculpture and comedies.

Shanghai is striving to revitalize the Haipai cultures, along with its Red cultures, which refers to the city's glorious revolutionary history since early last century, as well as the cultures of Jiangnan, or the regions in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River.

The annual Shanghai Style Fashion Festival which wrapped up on Friday marked the latest efforts of the city to define and further promote its Haipai cultures.

As a key event of the ongoing "Double Five" shopping frenzy, the Haipai fashion festival aims to promote the city's culture and lifestyle including clothing, food, accommodation and traveling, especially among the young.

Fashion festival showcases Shanghai's Haipai culture
Ti Gong

Citizens take photos of antique chairs during the festival.

It defines the Haipai culture as "modern, integrated and stylish" and organized events, such as guided tours along Suzhou Creek, a movie night about the city's vintage films, a reading club as well as forums and exhibitions.

During the closing ceremony of the event on Friday night, a fashion show and a dance gala were held at the historical Garden Hotel near the bustling Huaihai Road M. The city's time-honored design brands, such as Laofengxiang Jewelry, exhibited their latest products.

The festival, which began on September 10, attracted more than 3,000 visitors, an optimistic sign that the city's consumption and vitality is being restored rapidly after the COVID-19 resurgence early this year, according to the organizers.

The fair was co-organized by the Shanghai International Fashion Federation and Shanghai Yuelai Culture Media Co.

"This year's festival is themed 'A Majestic Cosmopolitan' to send the message that Shanghai is still a charming 'magic city' after evolving from the long lockdown early this year," said Hu Ping, the general manager of Yuelai.

Fashion festival showcases Shanghai's Haipai culture
Ti Gong

A pianist performs for visitors during the fair.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
Huaihai Road
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     