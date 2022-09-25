COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections, 13 imported cases

Meanwhile, 13 confirmed patients and nine asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported no new locally transmitted infections, nine imported confirmed cases and four imported asymptomatic infections for Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 15 from Australia.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 16 from Morocco via France.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 20 from Uruguay via Brazil and France.

The fourth patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on September 20 from Japan.



The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 21 from Canada.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 22 from the United States.



The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 22 from Germany.

The eighth patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on September 22 from Singapore.

The ninth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 23 from Cameroon via France.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 156 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on September 12 from South Korea.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 22 from Germany.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 23 from France.



The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 23 from Japan.

All cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 67 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 13 confirmed patients and nine asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 24, of all the 171 local confirmed cases, 195 have been discharged upon recovery. A total of 754 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,373 imported cases, 5,271 have been discharged upon recovery and 102 are still hospitalized.