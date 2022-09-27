News / Metro

Cutting-edge radiation facility reaches treatment milestone

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:58 UTC+8, 2022-09-27       0
Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center announced on Tuesday that it has now treated a total of 5,000 cancer patients.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:58 UTC+8, 2022-09-27       0
Cutting-edge radiation facility reaches treatment milestone
Ti Gong

A patient receives radiation treatment at Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center.

Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center announced on Tuesday that it has now treated a total of 5,000 patients, a new milestone for the medical facility.

The center, which uses cutting-edge proton and heavy ion beams to target and kill cancerous tissue without harming healthy tissue and cells, is the first of its kind in China and only the third in the world.

Officials said they have been streamlining medical processes to enhance treatment effects and efficiency. It took 30 months to treat the first 1,000 patients, while the second, third and fourth group of 1,000 took only 18.5 months, 15.5 months and 12 months, respectively. Moreover, the fifth group of 1,000 patients took just 11.5 months despite the serious impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the city's COVID-19 resurgence has waned, the center's medical services continue to grow. In a recent week, the center treated more than 90 patients every day, and over 100 patients completed treatment and were discharged within a month, the most since the hospital opened in 2015.

Among the 5,000 patients treated, 2,602 have brain or neck cancer, 860 have chest cancer and 1,538 have cancer in the adominal and pelvic cavity.

The hospital treats more than 40 types of cancer but primarily targets brain, lung, liver, prostate, breast and nasopharynx cancers as six key cancers for clinical treatments and pancreatic cancer for key clinical research. More than 3,600 patients are involved in these key diseases, accounting for nearly 75 percent of all patients.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     