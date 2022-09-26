Advanced surgical robot deployed for complex surgery

Renji Hospital used the fourth-generation Da Vinci robot to carry out delicate surgery on a 78-year-old patient with bladder cancer.

The most advanced fourth-generation Da Vinci surgical robot has been introduced to local hospitals.

With a combination of nimble arms and an endoscope, the robot helps doctors carry out delicate and complicated surgeries.



Surgeons from Renji Hospital used the latest technological achievement to carry out bladder cancer surgery on a 78-year-old woman, officials from the hospital announced on Monday.



The cancerous cells were spotted in the patient's urinary system and in the neck of the uterus. In normal procedures for this kind of surgery, it would usually take about 10 hours, which can be difficult for the patient. In this case, the patient also had multiple underlying issues like hypertension and diabetes.



Dr Xue Wei decided to go with the new generation Da Vinci robot-assisted surgical system to conduct minimally invasive surgery that also improved accuracy, cut surgical time, and lessened the after-surgery pain.



The surgery was done on Friday. The surgeons used the robot's arms to cut the cancerous tissues quickly and accurately. There was little bleeding, and the cuts were less than 2 centimeters.



The patient is recovering well and was walking unaided.



Experts said that the fourth generation robot had slimmer and longer arms and offered a bigger operating space. The four arms can move and work in a very small area, which can be helpful when tumors are in hard-to-reach places.

