COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections, 22 imported patients

  09:32 UTC+8, 2022-09-27       0
The city reported no new locally transmitted infections, 18 imported confirmed cases and four imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is an American who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 15 from the United States.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 20 from France.

The third patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on September 21 from the US via Denmark.

The fourth patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on September 22 from Singapore.

The fifth patient is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on September 23 from Malaysia.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 23 from South Korea.

The seventh and eighth patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 24 from Canada on the same flight.

The ninth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 24 from the US.

The 10th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 24 from the United Kingdom.

The 11th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 24 from Bosnia and Herzegovina via Austria.

The 12th patient, a Chinese, and the 13th patient, an American, arrived at the local airport on September 24 from the US on the same flight.

The 14th and 15th patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 25 from Japan on the same flight.

The 16th and 17th patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 25 from the UK.

The 18th patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on September 25 from Japan.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 340 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is an American who arrived at the local airport on September 14 from the US.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 24 from Canada.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 24 from the US.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 24 from Austria.

All cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 60 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, four confirmed patients and seven asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 26, there were altogether 171 local confirmed cases, and 195 were discharged upon recovery. A total of 754 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,410 imported cases, 5,281 have been discharged upon recovery and 129 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
