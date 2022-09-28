Half marathon to cover downtown section of Suzhou Creek

Shanghai will launch a new half marathon race in 2023 along a downtown section of Suzhou Creek, which features the city's early industrial heritages.

Ti Gong

Shanghai will launch a new half marathon race along a downtown section of Suzhou Creek, which features the city's early industrial heritages, in 2023.

The "Half Marathon Suzhou Creek" has been determined along the 21-kilometer-long riverside section in Putuo District, said Jiang Dongdong, Party secretary of Putuo.

"The new event along the creek will highlight the comfortable living environment as well as the vitality of Shanghai," Jiang told the annual Suzhou Creek Forum on Tuesday.

Xiao Wengao, director of Putuo, said the new half marathon is expected to be held early next year.

Along with professional racers, amateur citizens will also be invited to jog along the route and visit the many preserved industrial relics and shopping malls in Putuo.

Key riverside attractions along the half marathon route include the renovated Suzhou Creek Industrial Civilization Museum, the Tian'an 1,000 Trees mall and the Shanghai Children's Library, Xiao said.

Meanwhile, the Suzhou Creek cruise, which is under test operations, is expected to officially open to the public during the National Day holiday on Saturday, said Dong Luo, an official with the managing company of the service Jiushi.

Two routes and boat types, including an open-topped, will be available. Visitors can choose a one-hour tour along the entire downtown section of the creek, or a 15-minute cruise from Sihang Warehouse, a World War II battle memorial, to the Bund.

Dong said the cruise service is expected to attract 10 million annual visitors and generate some 500 million yuan (US$69 million) in consumption along the creek.

Ti Gong

Xiao, the Putuo director, said 28 service stations will be built along the creek to serve both the half marathon racers and tourists of the cruise service.

The 125-kilometer creek, which flows from suburban Qingpu District to downtown Waibaidu Bridge in Huangpu District, is the Huangpu River's biggest tributary.

The longest part of the creek is in Putuo, accounting for half of its downtown section.

"The 'Half Marathon Suzhou Creek' in Putuo is expected to become the west gateway to connect the Hongqiao international transport hub with Shanghai's downtown area," said Wang Zhen, vice president of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences. "The Hongqiao airport is like a low-lying lake which requires a waterway to introduce the resources to Shanghai's downtown and Pudong as well as the upstream Taihu Lake."

The Shanghai Half Marathon tops the list of the city's most influential sporting events organized in 2021, according to a report issued by the Shanghai Sports Bureau and Shanghai University of Sport.

Other popular sporting events include the Cross-Country Skiing China Tour Shanghai and Head of Shanghai River Regatta, which is also held along the creek.