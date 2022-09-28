News / Metro

Animal park to host range of events over holiday

Shanghai Wild Animal Park will host about 100 animal-related popularization shows through the National Day holiday, during which three giant pandas will have a birthday party.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A tiger lays idly at Shanghai Wild Animal Park.

Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area will host about 100 animal-related popularization shows each day through the National Day holiday, during which three giant pandas will have a joint birthday party.

"Animal keepers have already started preparing for the moment with an innovative and warm approach," said Ni Li, an employee of the park.

Giant pandas Xue Bao and Qian Jin, both five years old, and Kang Kang, who is three, were all born in early October.

Animal park to host range of events over holiday
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Leaf feeding

The birthday party will be held on October 4.

A newly born hippo will say "hello" to visitors during the holiday at the park as well.

The Shanghai Zoo in Changning District is displaying 20 to 30 species of butterflies, totalling nearly 50,000, through October 16.

Animal park to host range of events over holiday
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A lion at Shanghai Wild Animal Park

Animal park to host range of events over holiday
Ti Gong

A butterfly at Shanghai Zoo

﻿
