COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 local infection, 21 imported patients

  09:50 UTC+8, 2022-09-29       0
The local asymptomatic infection is a close contact of an infection in another province.
The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, one local asymptomatic infection, 13 imported confirmed cases and eight imported asymptomatic infections for Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

1 local asymptomatic infection

The patient who lives in Xuhui District is a close contact of an infection in another province. The patient was placed under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first two patients are both German who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 21 from Germany on the same flight.

The third and fourth patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 24 from Cyprus via Austria on the same flight.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 25 from Canada.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 26 from Canada.

The seventh patient, a Chinese departing from Hungary, the eighth patient, a Chinese departing from Switzerland, and the ninth patient, a French national departing from France, arrived at the local airport on September 26 on the same flight via Finland.

The 10th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 26 from France.

The 11th and 12th patients, both Chinese, and the 13th patient, a French national, arrived at the local airport on September 27 from Germany on the same flight.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 108 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 17 from the United States.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 25 from Canada.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 26 from Canada.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 26 from Ireland via Finland.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 26 from France.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 27 from Thailand.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 27 from the US.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 27 from Germany.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 221 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 11 confirmed patients and three asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 28, there were altogether 171 local confirmed cases, and 195 were discharged upon recovery. A total of 755 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,437 imported cases, 5,301 have been discharged upon recovery and 136 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
