Government departments adjust service hours during National Day holiday

Government departments, such as exit-entry, marriage registration and science and technology service center, adjust service hours during the National Day holiday.

Exit and Entry

Shanghai's exit-entry document application centers will suspend offline services from October 1 to 7, according to the city's exit and entry administration. They will resume service on October 8 and 9.

Reservations for offline services can still be made via the National Immigration Administration's website, app and mini-programs on WeChat and Alipay, or its hotline at 12367.

Marriage registration

Shanghai's marriage registration centers will suspend services between October 2 and 7, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

Registration services will be available on October 1, 8 and 9.

Reservations are recommended for marriage and divorce registration in the city due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sci-tech administration

Shanghai Science and Technology Administrative Service Center will suspend services during the National Day holiday from October 1 to 7, and will resume service on October 8 and 9 .

Online reservation is required via Government Online-Offline Shanghai, Suishenban app.

The center is on the first floor of Jimao Building (1525 Zhongshan Rd W.).