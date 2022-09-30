News / Metro

Shanghai Fashion Week returns to the runway

With the theme "Met a Nature," this edition of Shanghai Fashion Week attempts to merge the reality of fashion scenes into the metaverse – a tech-driven, virtual world.
Dong Jun / SHINE

Shanghai Fashion Week returns this week with a physical edition after going digital in June due to the COVID-19 resurgence in the city.

With the theme "Met a Nature," the spring/summer 2023 edition attempts to merge the reality of fashion scenes into the metaverse – a tech-driven, virtual world. The runway shows are livestreamed on fashion week's official Douyin account, and some of the city's iconic landmarks are transformed into "pop-up studios" that feature more independent, China-grown fashion brands.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
