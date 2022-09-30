Shanghai Fashion Week returns to the runway

With the theme "Met a Nature," this edition of Shanghai Fashion Week attempts to merge the reality of fashion scenes into the metaverse – a tech-driven, virtual world.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Shanghai Fashion Week returns this week with a physical edition after going digital in June due to the COVID-19 resurgence in the city.

With the theme "Met a Nature," the spring/summer 2023 edition attempts to merge the reality of fashion scenes into the metaverse – a tech-driven, virtual world. The runway shows are livestreamed on fashion week's official Douyin account, and some of the city's iconic landmarks are transformed into "pop-up studios" that feature more independent, China-grown fashion brands.

Dong Jun / SHINE



Dong Jun / SHINE



Dong Jun / SHINE



Dong Jun / SHINE



Dong Jun / SHINE



Dong Jun / SHINE



Dong Jun / SHINE



Dong Jun / SHINE