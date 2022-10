In this episode, spacecraft designer Yang Huaxing from Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology shared a space dream passed down between two generations.

The construction of a space station is the last step of China's Manned Space Program. Achieving this means that a manned space station can fly in orbit.

The further challenge is that in the future decade or so, the space station will stay in operation.

