COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 local infections, 37 imported patients

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, three local asymptomatic infection, 21 imported confirmed cases and 16 imported asymptomatic infections for Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first two cases are close contacts of an infection in another province. They tested positive during central quarantine.

The third case tested positive on arrival in Shanghai from other province.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a South Korean who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 19 from South Korea.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 23 from South Korea.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 24 from Austria.

The fourth patient, a French, and the fifth patient, a South Korean, arrived at the local airport on September 26 from South Korea on the same flight.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 26 from France.

The seventh patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on September 26 from the United States.

The eighth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 27 from Thailand.

The ninth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 27 from France.

The 10th patient is a German who arrived at the local airport on September 27 from Germany.

The 11th patient, a Dutch, and the 12th patient, a Chinese, arrived at the local airport on September 27 from the Netherlands on the same flight.

The 13th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 28 from Canada.

The 14th patient, a Canadian, and the 15th patient, a Chinese, arrived at the local airport on September 28 from Germany on the same flight.

The 16th patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on September 29 from China's Taiwan.

The 17th and 18th patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 29 from Germany on the same flight.

The 19th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 29 from Singapore.

The 20th and 21st patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 29 from the United States on the same flight.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 348 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 19 from the US via South Korea.

The second case is a French who arrived at the local airport on September 26 from France.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 26 from the United Kingdom via Singapore.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 27 from Uruguay via the US.

The fifth case, a Chinese, and the sixth case, a French, arrived at the local airport on September 27 from Brazil and Italy via France on the same flight.

The seventh and eighth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 28 from Canada on the same flight.

The ninth case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on September 29 from China's Taiwan.

The 10th to 15th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 29 from Germany.

The 16th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 29 from Singapore.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 141 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

From July 3 to September 30, there were altogether 171 local confirmed cases, and 195 were discharged upon recovery. A total of 764 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,472 imported cases, 5,340 have been discharged upon recovery and 132 are still hospitalized.