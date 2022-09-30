Artefacts of Silk Road trade route culture on display

News / Metro

﻿ Hu Min
  19:50 UTC+8, 2022-09-30
The exhibition at Shanghai Auto Museum features 50 items that depict the history and stories of countries involved in the route 2,000 years ago.
Items on display at the Silk Road exhibition

An exhibition featuring artefacts depicting some of the history and stories of the ancient Silk Road has opened at Shanghai Auto Museum in suburban Shanghai's Jiading District before the National Day holiday.

Visitors are transported through the displays on a magical journey to experience the splendid culture of the trade route.

The exhibition, "Travel to Further Places – Stories of the Silk Road," draws its inspiration from the route's culture and mainly focuses on the evolution of transport used on the network of roads used.

It reveals stories behind the Silk Road, from its evolution and development to the unique culture, history, commodity trade and customs of countries along the way.

Visitors will learn about its importance for the transport of Chinese silk, tea and porcelain to other countries about 2,000 years ago.

Ti Gong

A vintage car on display at the Silk Road exhibition

The display features about 50 exhibits such as a painted, glazed pottery female figurine on horseback dating to the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) and sandalwood found on a sunken ship dating back to the Song Dynasty (960-1127).

The ancient wood sailboat was unearthed in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, in 1974 and is indicative of the thriving Silk Road culture.

A lecture on the exhibits is part of the display.

The exhibition is jointly hosted by the auto museum, China National Silk Museum, Luoyang Museum, Xian Museum, Sichuan Museum and Quanzhou Maritime Museum.

Ti Gong

A painted, glazed pottery female figurine on horseback is among the display items.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through December 31 (closed on Mondays)

Address: 7565 Boyuan Road

Admission: 60 yuan

Ti Gong

Visitors inspect items in the Silk Road exhibition.

