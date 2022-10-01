Pudong residents celebrate holiday with traditional customs

Among other National Day customs across the country, many Shanghai citizens had noodles to celebrate the 73th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

It's a Chinese tradition to have noodles on one's birthday, indicating longevity, equivalent to cake in Western culture. Therefore residents gathered at Pudong Library to attend a special noodle-eating event this morning.

In particular, carrots sliced into different shapes such as heart, five-pointed star and Chinese characters 生日快乐 (happy birthday) were prepared for diners to decorate the noodles as trimmings.

Eighth-grader Lu Xutong pieced together a Chinese national flag to express her affection toward her motherland.

"Happy birthday, China," she said, while wielding a small national flag. "I'm so looking forward to tasting it."

It was the same with Guo Li, who is of Manchu ethnic minority. It was her first time to take part in a National Day noodle-eating event and she dressed as a traditional Manchu woman with delicate headgear and smart embroidered garments.

"It's so special and I'm so excited to be here," she told Shanghai Daily. "I wish my country prosperity!"

She came to Shanghai in 2004 and now lives in Chuansha of Pudong.

"I felt very welcomed after I settled down here," she said. "I have assimilated into the local community. There are various activities held for us, ethnic minorities, on a regular basis."

The event also featured movie screenings, lantern riddles guessing and folk art displays such as heritage-listed woolen needlepoint tapestry.