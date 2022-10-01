News / Metro

Pudong residents celebrate holiday with traditional customs

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:46 UTC+8, 2022-10-01       0
Among other National Day customs across the country, many Shanghai citizens had noodles to celebrate the 73th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:46 UTC+8, 2022-10-01       0
SSI ļʱ
Pudong residents celebrate holiday with traditional customs
Ti Gong

Lantern riddles guessing

Among other National Day customs across the country, many Shanghai citizens had noodles to celebrate the 73th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

It's a Chinese tradition to have noodles on one's birthday, indicating longevity, equivalent to cake in Western culture. Therefore residents gathered at Pudong Library to attend a special noodle-eating event this morning.

Pudong residents celebrate holiday with traditional customs
Ti Gong

A National Day noodle-eating event at Pudong Library

Pudong residents celebrate holiday with traditional customs
Ti Gong

Carrot sliced into different shapes are used to decorate the noodles.

In particular, carrots sliced into different shapes such as heart, five-pointed star and Chinese characters 生日快乐 (happy birthday) were prepared for diners to decorate the noodles as trimmings.

Eighth-grader Lu Xutong pieced together a Chinese national flag to express her affection toward her motherland.

"Happy birthday, China," she said, while wielding a small national flag. "I'm so looking forward to tasting it."

Pudong residents celebrate holiday with traditional customs
Li Qian / SHINE

Children experience intangible cultural heritage woolen needlepoint tapestry.

It was the same with Guo Li, who is of Manchu ethnic minority. It was her first time to take part in a National Day noodle-eating event and she dressed as a traditional Manchu woman with delicate headgear and smart embroidered garments.

"It's so special and I'm so excited to be here," she told Shanghai Daily. "I wish my country prosperity!"

Pudong residents celebrate holiday with traditional customs
Ti Gong

People write their wishes to China on a red lantern.

She came to Shanghai in 2004 and now lives in Chuansha of Pudong.

"I felt very welcomed after I settled down here," she said. "I have assimilated into the local community. There are various activities held for us, ethnic minorities, on a regular basis."

The event also featured movie screenings, lantern riddles guessing and folk art displays such as heritage-listed woolen needlepoint tapestry.

Pudong residents celebrate holiday with traditional customs
Ti Gong

Children sing the national anthem.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Pudong
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     