Shanghai records its hottest day in October in history

  21:44 UTC+8, 2022-10-03       0
With Shanghai weather reaching 35 degrees Celsius in the first three days of the National Day holiday, temperatures are expected to fall beginning Tuesday.
Yang Meiping / SHINE

People are doing water sports to cool down in Changfeng Park, as Shanghai records its hottest day in October in history.

With Autumn here, Shanghai is experiencing somewhat of a heatwave, with temperatures soaring to summer levels in the first three days of the National Day holiday.

On Monday, Shanghai went through its hottest day in October in 150 years. The peak temperature observed at the Xujiahui Weather Station hit 36.0 degrees Celsius. It created a new record high temperature in October for the city, breaking the previous one of 34.0 degrees Celsius on October 2 in 1984.

In Shanghai, it was also the 50th day with where the highest temperature reached or exceeded 35 degrees Celsius this year, according to meteorological data.

Around 1pm, the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issued a yellow alert for the heatwave, warning the peak temperature in most city regions will surpass the level of 35 degrees Celsius. Citizens were warned to prepare for heatstroke prevention and cooling.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau released a map with temperature levels in the afternoon, with dark red colors. The darker the red, the higher the temperature.

However, the temperatures will go down to 20-26 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with a cold wave accompanied by northerly winds with magnitude levels of 6-8. Warm and cold air will bring some light precipitation tomorrow.

On October 6, the temperature will continue dropping to below 20 degrees Celsius, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

Citizens should wear more clothes in the following days in the holiday to welcome to "real autumn."

China had gone through its hottest summer this year since since the country started to keep complete meteorological record in 1961.

The country's average temperature from June 1 to August 31 was 22.3 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees Celsius higher than that in the same period of regular years, the National Climate Center said previously.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
