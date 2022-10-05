News / Metro

New routes launched to explore 'five new cities'

People now can explore Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang and Fengxian districts, and Nanhui in the Pudong New Area on the newly-announced "five new cities" routes.
The Yuanxiang Lake in Jiading District

Local authorities have announced five new routes, starting this National Day holiday weekend, for people to experience the beauty of Shanghai's "five new cities" while also learning about their histories and cultures.

The routes are the most recent themed activities in a program for locals to study culture and humanity. The program was initiated in 2018 by the Shanghai Education Commission and the city's spiritual civilization office.

The routes will have 27 stops and will take in the five new cities of Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang, and Fengxian districts, as well as Nanhui in the Pudong New Area. Visitors can enjoy the distinctive landscapes and culture, while getting a good look at the growth prospects.

Shanghai Poly Grand Theater at night

In Jiading New City, Yuanxiang Lake is the starting point of the path. It then heads up to the Poly Grand Theater, Jiading Library, and other cultural institutions.

The route in Qingpu New City includes the Oriental Land, the Qingxi Country Park, and Lianhu Village, where visitors can enjoy natural ecology and architecture of watertowns in Jiangnan, or the lower reaches of the Yangtze River, and experience agricultural civilization and folk customs. Shanghai Ancol Dreamland Herb Farm is famous for its lavender flower sea.

The Qingxi Country Park

Visitors to Songjiang New City will be able to see the district's capacity for innovation through local businesses that use cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence, the industrial Internet of Things, and new materials.

The Jinhai Lake, the third-largest man-made lake in Shanghai and known as the "Shanghai Fish" because of its shape, is the focal point of transit in Fengxian New City. You can walk around Nianfeng Park, buy books at Jiangnan Bookstore, and see exhibits at the Fengxian Museum.

Zhang Suoqing / SHINE

The Jinhai Lake known as "Shanghai Fish"

Visitors to Nanhui New City will see facilities on themes like aerospace exploration and sponge city in new landmarks like the Starlight Box and Star Lawn.

People interested in the routes can scan the QR code below to access the program's WeChat account and learn about the sites on the routes before the trip.

There are 73 routes with approximately 500 sites on the account.

﻿
