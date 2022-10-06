COVID-19 in Shanghai: 11 local infections, 32 imported patients

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, 11 local asymptomatic infections, three imported confirmed cases and 29 imported asymptomatic infections for Wednesday.

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, 11 local asymptomatic infections, three imported confirmed cases and 29 imported asymptomatic infections for Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

11 local asymptomatic infections

The first seven cases who arrived in Shanghai from other provinces and regions tested positive during central quarantine.



The eighth to 11th cases are close contacts of a previous infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

Chen Jie / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 1 from the United Kingdom.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 3 from Canada.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 3 from the UK via Finland.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 70 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 24 from the United States.



The second case is a New Zealander who arrived at the local airport on September 24 from New Zealand.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 30 from the UK via France.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 1 from Canada.

The fifth case is an American who arrived at the local airport on October 1 from the US.

The sixth case, an American, and the seventh case, a Chinese, arrived at the local airport on October 1 from Thailand on the same flight.

The eighth case, a Chinese, and the ninth case, a Dutch, arrived at the local airport on October 1 from Austria.

The 10th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 2 from Japan.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 2 from the US.

The 12th to 15th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 3 from Canada on the same flight.

The 16th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 3 from Italy via Finland.

The 17th to 21st cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 3 from France on the same flight.

The 22nd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 3 from Singapore.

The 23rd case is an Australian who arrived at the local airport on October 3 from the US.

The 24th case, a Chinese departing from Italy, the 25th case, a French national departing from Italy, the 26th case, a Chinese departing from France, and the 27th case, an American departing from France, arrived at the local airport on October 4 from France on the same flight.

The 28th and 29th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 4 from the Netherlands.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 437 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, seven confirmed patients and four asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 5, there were altogether 173 local confirmed cases, 195 were discharged upon recovery and two are being hospitalized. A total of 791 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,484 imported cases, 5,388 have been discharged upon recovery and 96 are still hospitalized.