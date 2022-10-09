﻿
Urban management making citizens' lives easier

Shanghai's urban management and law enforcement authorities recorded 74,000 cases involving violations of urban management regulations between January and September.
Ti Gong

The designated parking area for shared bikes in Xinhong Subdistrict

Shanghai's urban management and law enforcement authorities recorded 74,000 cases involving violations of urban management regulations between January and September, with relevant complaints dropping more than 30 percent, officials said on Sunday.

They were mainly related to the city's environment, with 67,000 about the city's streets and 7,000 about community environment, according to the Shanghai Urban Management and Law Enforcement Bureau.

In particular, 21,534 involved unauthorized street vendors, and 7,007 concerned business operations beyond approved areas. Another 4,971 involved trash disposal, and 2,089 over posting and distribution of illegal notices.

The rest were related to occupying public areas to store items, improper outdoor advertisement facilities, and random parking of shared bikes.

At residential complexes, 3,318 illegal structures were dismantled, totaling 192,000 square meters, over the nine months. There were 1,092 cases in which public green areas were occupied or destroyed. The violations also concerned group renting, violations of go-between housing agents, night construction, and illegal transportation and handling of construction trash.

Ti Gong

A food delivery rider scans the suishenma health code in Xinhong Subdistrict.

The number of complaints dropped 33.6 percent in the nine months from the same period last year.

The city's urban management and law enforcement authorities have been in full gear for the upcoming 20th CPC National Congress and 5th China International Import Expo to ensure a tidy, orderly, safe and beautiful environment, the bureau said.

Intensified patrols will be conducted at key areas such as 90 river courses of the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek as well as areas along their banks and the city's elevated roads.

The number of law enforcement officials will be increased at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) and nearby areas, Hongqiao Business District, Hongqiao transportation hub and areas near major reception hotels during CIIE.

A crackdown on urban management headaches such as random parking of shared bikes, illegal outdoor ads, night sidewalk food booths, and group renting will be stepped up, and monitoring of random disposal of construction wastes via intelligent means will be enhanced as well.

Ti Gong

Real-time monitoring of shared bikes in Xinhong Subdistrict.

In Xinhong Subdistrict of Minhang District, officials have updated urban management and law enforcement methods.

Lunch time is the busiest period for food delivery riders in the Hongqiao Business District, and urban management and law enforcement officials of the subdistrict have started street patrols.

"This is the exclusive temporary parking lot for vehicles of food delivery riders, please park your bike elsewhere," an official told a rider who had randomly parked his bike.

The exclusive parking space is an innovative measure to tackle random parking of non-motorized vehicles in the subdistrict, said Gu Chunhui, an urban management and law enforcement official.

"The Hongqiao Business District gathers a large number of white-collar workers," Gu said. "We have selected seven spots for the parking of food delivery vehicles in business circles to cater for the large number of online food delivery orders during certain lunch-time peak hours. In total, they can accommodate about 200 food delivery vehicles."

A "mobile venue code" has also been launched targeting mobile populations such as delivery riders in the subdistrict.

Their nucleic acid test result will be sent to the subdistrict's urban operation center in real time and a warning will be signaled in case abnormal suishenma health code is detected.

Hu Min / SHINE

A shared bike parking area in Xinhong Subdistrict.

The subdistrict has also allocated 42 parking spots for shared bicycles with a capacity of 2,300 bikes.

"Based on grid management, illegal parking of non-motorized vehicles in the subdistrict will be handled within 20 minutes," said Gu.

The number of illegal parking of shared bikes dropped to fewer than 2,000 daily from more than 10,000 in 2018 under combined efforts, according to Gu.

Meanwhile, a "smart community" trial has been implemented in the subdistrict. This includes an intelligent smoke sensor system, surveillance cameras capturing intentional high-rise littering activities, and sensor system that can detect illegal parking and random storage of items in public areas of residential buildings.

"Under the intelligent approach, 24-hour monitoring is achieved, significantly lifting the detection and handling rate of violations such as group renting, illegal structure, and failure of trash sorting," said Gu.

Since this year, the subdistrict received zero complaints over newly established illegal structures.

Ti Gong

A temporary parking lot for food delivery vehicles in Xinhong Subdistrict.

﻿
Top ﻿
     