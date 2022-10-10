﻿
News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 34 local infections, 13 imported patients

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  10:28 UTC+8, 2022-10-10       0
Two local confirmed cases tested positive during regular PCR screenings.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  10:28 UTC+8, 2022-10-10       0

The city reported three locally transmitted confirmed cases, 31 local asymptomatic infections, no imported confirmed cases and 13 imported asymptomatic infections for Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

3 local confirmed cases

The first patient tested positive during central quarantine after arriving in city from another province.

The second patient who arrived in Shanghai from another province tested positive during a regular PCR screening.

The third patient tested positive during a regular PCR screening.

31 local asymptomatic infections

The first case, a close contact of the above-mentioned second patient, tested positive during central quarantine.

The second to sixth cases who arrived in Shanghai from other provinces tested positive during central quarantine.

The seventh and eighth cases who are close contacts of previous local infections tested positive during central quarantine.

The ninth to 27th cases who are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces tested positive during central quarantine.

The 28th and 29th cases who are close contacts of previous imported infections from overseas tested positive during central quarantine.

The 30th and 31st cases who are under closed-loop management tested positive during a routine PCR screening.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 34 local infections, 13 imported patients
Li Yi / SHINE

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 30 from the United States.

The second case is an American who arrived at the local airport on October 4 from France.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 5 from Canada.

The fourth and fifth cases are both Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on October 6 from China's Taiwan on the same flight.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 6 from Serbia via Germany.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 6 from Singapore.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 8 from the US.

The ninth and 10th cases, both Chinese, arrived at the local airport on October 7 from France on the same flight.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 7 from Australia via the Hong Kong SAR.

The 12th case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on October 7 from Japan.

The 13th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 8 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 268 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 11 confirmed patients and 12 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 9, there were altogether 181 local confirmed cases, 195 were discharged upon recovery and 10 are still hospitalized. A total of 879 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,487 imported cases, 5,438 have been discharged upon recovery and 49 are still hospitalized.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 34 local infections, 13 imported patients
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     