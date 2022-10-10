COVID-19 in Shanghai: 34 local infections, 13 imported patients

The city reported three locally transmitted confirmed cases, 31 local asymptomatic infections, no imported confirmed cases and 13 imported asymptomatic infections for Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

3 local confirmed cases

The first patient tested positive during central quarantine after arriving in city from another province.

The second patient who arrived in Shanghai from another province tested positive during a regular PCR screening.



The third patient tested positive during a regular PCR screening.

31 local asymptomatic infections

The first case, a close contact of the above-mentioned second patient, tested positive during central quarantine.

The second to sixth cases who arrived in Shanghai from other provinces tested positive during central quarantine.

The seventh and eighth cases who are close contacts of previous local infections tested positive during central quarantine.



The ninth to 27th cases who are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces tested positive during central quarantine.

The 28th and 29th cases who are close contacts of previous imported infections from overseas tested positive during central quarantine.

The 30th and 31st cases who are under closed-loop management tested positive during a routine PCR screening.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 30 from the United States.



The second case is an American who arrived at the local airport on October 4 from France.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 5 from Canada.

The fourth and fifth cases are both Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on October 6 from China's Taiwan on the same flight.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 6 from Serbia via Germany.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 6 from Singapore.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 8 from the US.

The ninth and 10th cases, both Chinese, arrived at the local airport on October 7 from France on the same flight.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 7 from Australia via the Hong Kong SAR.

The 12th case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on October 7 from Japan.

The 13th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 8 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 268 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 11 confirmed patients and 12 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 9, there were altogether 181 local confirmed cases, 195 were discharged upon recovery and 10 are still hospitalized. A total of 879 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,487 imported cases, 5,438 have been discharged upon recovery and 49 are still hospitalized.