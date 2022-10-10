The metamorphosis of Chongming Island: 'In Scholars' Own Words'

In this episode, Zhu Dajian, professor of the School of Economics and Management at Tongji University, shares the changes and development of Chongming Island.

Chongming has been evolving into a world-class ecological island. To Shanghai, Chongming is vital and valuable.

In this episode, Zhu Dajian, professor of the School of Economics and Management at Tongji University, shares the changes and development of Chongming Island.