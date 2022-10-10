﻿
Woman returning from travel tests positive for COVID-19

The 22-year-old woman, who lives in Qibao Town of Minhang District, tested abnormal during a recent regular PCR screening after returning home from her travel to other provinces.
Imaginechina

People listen to an outdoor concert at a local park in Shanghai on Monday.

Shanghai reported a COVID-19 community case on Monday and added a medium-risk area. The city has reported community cases for five consecutive days now.

The 22-year-old woman, who lives in Qibao Town of Minhang District, tested abnormal during a recent regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screening after returning home from her travel to other provinces.

She was later diagnosed as an asymptomatic case and sent to a local COVID-19 designated hospital for medical observation, said Yu Tao, deputy director of the Shanghai Health Commission.

Apart from her accommodation, she had been to a restaurant, a milk tea store, a food stall and a lottery store in Minhang.

As a result, part of her community at 1555 Caobao Road was designated as a medium-risk area and put under lockdown, Yu added.

A total of 470 close contacts of the new case have been traced and put under central quarantine. Among them, 178 have tested negative. About 2,100 related people have been screened, and all tested negative, he revealed.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai reported a community COVID-19 case on Monday.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai designated a medium-risk area on Monday.

The city's transport commission has enhanced health code inspection, venue code scanning and PCR test services at local airports, railway stations and highway toll stations to fully implement the "landing test," according to Liu Bin, deputy director of the transport commission.

Shanghai requires people traveling or returning to the city from other provinces to report their itinerary online before arrival. Every traveler coming or returning to Shanghai also must take a nucleic acid test upon arrival, known as the "landing test."

Local bus, Metro, ferry and cab passengers are still required to wear a mask, scan the venue code and have a 72-hour PCR negative report or a 24-hour PCR test proof, Liu said, adding that the commission is trying to integrate the health code, PCR test report and payment code for the convenience of citizens.

Passengers can authorize and sign a payment contract on the frequently-used mobile phone apps, such as suishenban, WeChat and Alipay to acquire an integrated code, he noted.

Such code has been available for local bus routes, ferry services and some Metro lines. It will cover the entire Metro network by the end of 2022, Liu observed.

Woman returning from travel tests positive for COVID-19
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

High- and medium-risk areas in Shanghai at present

