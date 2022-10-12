COVID-19 in Shanghai: 38 local infections, 20 imported patients

All the four local confirmed cases are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The city reported four locally transmitted confirmed cases, 34 local asymptomatic infections, one imported confirmed case and 19 imported asymptomatic infections for Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

4 local confirmed cases

All patients are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.



34 local asymptomatic infections

The first 31 cases are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.



The 32nd case is a close contact of an imported infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 33rd case is a close contact of a previous local infection reported on October 7 and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 34th case is a close contact of a previous local infection reported on October 9 and tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported confirmed case

The patient is a Japanese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 7 from Japan.



The patient has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 4 from Chile via France.



The second case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on October 4 from Japan.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 6 from Germany.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 6 from Singapore.

The fifth to seventh cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 8 on the same flight from Canada.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 8 from the Netherlands.



The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 8 from Sri Lanka.

The 10th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 8 from the United Kingdom.

The 11th and 12th cases, both Chinese, and the 13th case, an American, arrived at the local airport on October 8 from the United States on the same flight.

The 14th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 9 from the UK.



The 15th case is an Indian who arrived at the local airport on October 9 from India via Malaysia.

The 16th and 17th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 9 from the US.

The 18th case is a Senegalese who arrived at the local airport on October 10 from the United Arab Emirates.

The 19th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 10 from Italy via France.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 397 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, eight confirmed patients and nine asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 11, there were altogether 189 local confirmed cases, 195 were discharged upon recovery and 18 are still hospitalized. A total of 937 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,490 imported cases, 5,458 have been discharged upon recovery and 32 are still hospitalized.