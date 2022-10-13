﻿
COVID-19 in Shanghai: 47 local infections, 19 imported patients

One of the local confirmed cases is related to an infection in another province and tested positive in a routine PCR screening.
The city reported three locally transmitted confirmed cases, 44 local asymptomatic infections, two imported confirmed cases and 17 imported asymptomatic infections for Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

3 local confirmed cases

The first patient is related to an infection in another province and tested positive in a routine PCR screening.

The second patient is a close contact of a local infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

The third patient is a close contact of a previous infection from another province and tested positive during central quarantine.

44 local asymptomatic infections

The first case is related to an infection in another province and tested positive in a routine PCR screening.

The second and third cases are close contacts of the first locally confirmed patient and tested positive during central quarantine.

The fourth to 43rd cases are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 44th case is a close contact of a local infection reported on October 9 and tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 2 from the United States.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 10 from France.

Both patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 43 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 7 from France.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 7 from the Hong Kong SAR.

The third to sixth cases, all Chinese, and the seventh case, a resident of China's Taiwan, arrived at the local airport on October 8 from the US on the same flight.

The eighth to 10th cases are all Malaysians who arrived at the local airport on October 9 from Malaysia.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 10 from Canada.

The 12th and 13th cases, both Chinese departing from France, the 14th case, a Chinese departing from Italy, and the 15th case, a Chinese departing from Switzerland, arrived at the local airport on October 10 from France on the same flight.

The 16th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 11 from Germany.

The 17th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 11 from the Netherlands.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 182 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, five confirmed patients and 18 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 12, there were altogether 192 local confirmed cases, 195 were discharged upon recovery and 21 are still hospitalized. A total of 981 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,492 imported cases, 5,463 have been discharged upon recovery and 29 are still hospitalized.

