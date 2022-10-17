An ecological park to open in Pudong next year

An ecological park is coming up in the Pudong New Area that will combine a greenway, forest, art island, and lifestyle garden.

The 26-hectare Gaoke Road Park, which reaches Chuangxin Road W. in the south, Gaoke Road E. in the north, Tangfeng Road in the east, and S20 Outer Ring Road in the west, is set to open next year.

According to greenery officials, a variety of art carnival activities will be held in the park, which will be transformed into a park with a haipai (Shanghai-style) flavor and art and sports functions.

A one-kilometer greenway along the river will include a cycling track, and a 1.5-meter-long corridor will connect the park's major attractions.

Cultural exchange activities will take place in the park's forest area, while exhibitions and camping activities will take place on the art island to enrich residents' leisure time.

Residents can pick fruits and play sports in the lifestyle garden.

